Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) Price Target to $38.00

Capital Power (OTCMKTS:CPXWF) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Capital Power from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Desjardins started coverage on Capital Power in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Capital Power from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Capital Power from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $38.20.

OTCMKTS:CPXWF opened at $28.10 on Monday. Capital Power has a 12-month low of $14.19 and a 12-month high of $30.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.17.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. The company generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. It owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

