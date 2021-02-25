Royal Bank of Canada Boosts Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) Price Target to $240.00

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from $205.00 to $240.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on ZS. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Zscaler from $150.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $182.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zscaler from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $197.00 price target for the company. in a report on Saturday, December 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Zscaler from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Zscaler has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $178.38.

NASDAQ:ZS opened at $207.81 on Monday. Zscaler has a 52 week low of $35.00 and a 52 week high of $230.88. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $211.77 and a 200 day moving average of $166.33. The company has a quick ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -233.49 and a beta of 0.79.

Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 1st. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.08. Zscaler had a negative net margin of 26.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.33%. The company had revenue of $142.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Zscaler’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Zscaler will post -1.56 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Remo Canessa sold 4,617 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total value of $854,145.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 393,935 shares in the company, valued at $72,877,975. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Karen Blasing sold 1,042 shares of Zscaler stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.69, for a total transaction of $189,320.98. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $224,023.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 301,540 shares of company stock worth $58,650,901. 23.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in Zscaler by 35.7% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $42,000. Weaver Consulting Group boosted its position in Zscaler by 29.5% during the third quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Invictus RG purchased a new position in Zscaler during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Zscaler during the third quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.24% of the company’s stock.

Zscaler, Inc operates as a cloud security company worldwide. The company provides Zscaler Internet Access solution that provides users, servers, operational technology, internet of things, and device secure access to externally managed applications, including software-as-a-service (SaaS) applications and internet destinations; and Zscaler Private Access solution, which is designed to provide access to internally managed applications, either hosted internally in data centers, and private or public clouds.

