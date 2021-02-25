Royal Bank of Canada Increases Square (NYSE:SQ) Price Target to $305.00

Square (NYSE:SQ) had its price target increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $257.00 to $305.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on SQ. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Square from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Square from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $278.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a buy rating on shares of Square in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Square from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Square from $300.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an average rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $195.78.

Shares of Square stock opened at $237.32 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 376.70, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. Square has a 52 week low of $32.33 and a 52 week high of $283.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $240.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.50.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. Square had a net margin of 4.05% and a negative return on equity of 0.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 139.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.23 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Square will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Square news, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.36, for a total value of $43,472,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 279,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,753,641.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 14,073 shares of Square stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.55, for a total value of $3,723,012.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 161,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,612,920.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,271,683 shares of company stock valued at $284,646,176. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in Square in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Square in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in shares of Square by 1,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 220 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

