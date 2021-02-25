Royal Bank of Canada Raises Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) Price Target to C$5.00

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW) had its target price hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada to C$5.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a na rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on CFW. Tudor Pickering & Holt reiterated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Firstegy restated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a hold rating on shares of Calfrac Well Services in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Calfrac Well Services from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$2.03.

Shares of CFW stock opened at C$4.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$4.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.29. The firm has a market cap of C$154.50 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02. Calfrac Well Services has a 1 year low of C$3.40 and a 1 year high of C$40.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 412.98, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.97.

About Calfrac Well Services

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, Russia, and Argentina. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, other well stimulation, and pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

