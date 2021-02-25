Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “€23.00” Price Target for AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS)

AXA SA (CS.PA) (EPA:CS) has been assigned a €23.00 ($27.06) price target by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 13.27% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a €26.00 ($30.59) price objective on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley set a €24.20 ($28.47) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €23.00 ($27.06) price target on shares of AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group set a €19.10 ($22.47) price objective on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €24.84 ($29.22) target price on AXA SA (CS.PA) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €23.10 ($27.18).

Shares of EPA:CS opened at €20.31 ($23.89) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of €19.46 and a 200-day moving average of €17.96. AXA SA has a twelve month low of €22.13 ($26.04) and a twelve month high of €27.69 ($32.58).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

