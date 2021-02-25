Royce & Associates LP Acquires 259,503 Shares of Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE)

Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in Ferro Co. (NYSE:FOE) by 36.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 970,585 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 259,503 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned about 1.18% of Ferro worth $14,200,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Ferro by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,498,850 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $182,858,000 after purchasing an additional 412,936 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Ferro by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,762,537 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $71,455,000 after purchasing an additional 456,773 shares in the last quarter. Cooperman Leon G increased its stake in Ferro by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cooperman Leon G now owns 3,320,869 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,179,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Ferro by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,395,773 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,708,000 after purchasing an additional 172,045 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in Ferro by 57.2% during the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,326,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $16,445,000 after purchasing an additional 482,854 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE FOE opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The company has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -262.29, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.65. Ferro Co. has a 52-week low of $7.52 and a 52-week high of $16.47.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FOE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Ferro from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ferro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th.

About Ferro

Ferro Corporation produces and markets specialty materials in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Colors and Glass, and Color Solutions. The company offers frits, porcelain and other glass enamels, glazes, stains, decorating colors, pigments, inks, polishing materials, dielectrics, electronic glasses, and other specialty coatings.

