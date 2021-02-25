Royce & Associates LP Cuts Stake in A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN)

Royce & Associates LP lowered its position in shares of A10 Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ATEN) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,559,897 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP owned about 2.03% of A10 Networks worth $15,381,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 506,474 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,994,000 after acquiring an additional 70,794 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $132,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in A10 Networks in the third quarter worth about $930,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 11.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 459,840 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,929,000 after acquiring an additional 46,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in A10 Networks by 68.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 725,351 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,620,000 after acquiring an additional 293,782 shares in the last quarter. 78.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ATEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Sidoti raised their price target on A10 Networks from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded A10 Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, TheStreet cut A10 Networks from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th.

In related news, CEO Dhrupad Trivedi sold 10,889 shares of A10 Networks stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.06, for a total transaction of $87,765.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,111 shares in the company, valued at $919,734.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gunter Reiss sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.02, for a total value of $30,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 135,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,358,140.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,275 shares of company stock valued at $148,977. 23.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ATEN opened at $9.56 on Thursday. A10 Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.43 and a 52-week high of $11.86. The stock has a market cap of $733.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.37.

A10 Networks (NYSE:ATEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. A10 Networks had a return on equity of 13.20% and a net margin of 4.49%. The firm had revenue of $62.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Research analysts expect that A10 Networks, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About A10 Networks

A10 Networks, Inc provides software and hardware solutions in the United States, Japan, other Asia Pacific and EMEA countries, and Latin America. The company offers Thunder application delivery controller (ADC) that provides advanced server load balancing; Lightning ADC, a cloud-native software-as-a-service platform to boost the delivery and security of applications and micro services; and Thunder carrier grade networking product, which offers standards-compliant address and protocol translation services for service provider networks.

