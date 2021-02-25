Royce & Associates LP Reduces Holdings in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Royce & Associates LP trimmed its stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 251,340 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 113,476 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Comfort Systems USA were worth $13,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of FIX. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 62.1% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 9,142 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $471,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,216,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,010,000. Convergence Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $702,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Comfort Systems USA in the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Comfort Systems USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.00.

NYSE:FIX opened at $63.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.54 and a fifty-two week high of $66.27. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.57.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It is involved in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of mechanical systems, including heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

