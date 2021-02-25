Royce & Associates LP Reduces Position in Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG)

Royce & Associates LP lessened its position in shares of Graco Inc. (NYSE:GGG) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 207,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 10,222 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP’s holdings in Graco were worth $15,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Graco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $154,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,275,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Graco by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Graco in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $310,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Graco by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 9,359 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.08% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick J. Mchale sold 15,254 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.15, for a total transaction of $1,070,068.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,372 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,968,045.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Dale D. Johnson sold 7,304 shares of Graco stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.50, for a total value of $500,324.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 260,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,816,713. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,496 shares of company stock valued at $6,410,310. 4.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on Graco from $57.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Graco from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Graco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Graco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.20.

Shares of GGG stock opened at $69.84 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $72.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.29. The stock has a market cap of $11.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.14, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.56. Graco Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.43 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.25.

Graco (NYSE:GGG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The industrial products company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $470.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $426.52 million. Graco had a return on equity of 29.38% and a net margin of 18.88%. Graco’s revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Graco Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 16th. This represents a $0.75 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.07%. Graco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.47%.

Graco Company Profile

Graco Inc designs, manufactures, and markets systems and equipment used to move, measure, control, dispense, and spray fluid and powder materials worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers proportioning systems to spray polyurethane foam and polyurea coatings; equipment that pumps, meters, mixes, and dispenses sealant, adhesive, and composite materials; and gel coat equipment, chop and wet-out systems, resin transfer molding systems, and applicators.

