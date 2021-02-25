Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Rubius Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RUBY) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Rubius Therapeutics stock opened at $11.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.07. The company has a quick ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 7.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $904.73 million, a P/E ratio of -5.22 and a beta of 2.37. Rubius Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.35 and a twelve month high of $15.99.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on RUBY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rubius Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Rubius Therapeutics from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Rubius Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.60.

In other news, Director David R. Epstein sold 7,404 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $109,505.16. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,900,793.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David R. Epstein sold 89,233 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.88, for a total value of $1,327,787.04. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,726,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,326,153.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 58.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Rubius Therapeutics

Rubius Therapeutics, Inc focuses on the development of red cell therapeutics (RCTs) for the treatment of patients with severe diseases. The company is developing RTX-240 and RTX-224 for the treatment of cancer; and RTX-aAPC to treat solid and hematological cancers. It is also developing RTX-321 for the treatment of HPV-positive tumors; and RTX-T1D for treating type 1 diabetes.

