Russell C. Hochman Sells 12,260 Shares of Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) Stock

Harsco Co. (NYSE:HSC) SVP Russell C. Hochman sold 12,260 shares of Harsco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $257,460.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 39,627 shares in the company, valued at $832,167. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of HSC stock traded down $3.31 on Thursday, hitting $18.28. The stock had a trading volume of 1,081,604 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,569. Harsco Co. has a twelve month low of $4.19 and a twelve month high of $22.18. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.17, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.30.

Get Harsco alerts:

Harsco (NYSE:HSC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $508.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $513.59 million. Harsco had a net margin of 1.09% and a return on equity of 4.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Harsco Co. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Harsco by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,007,603 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,896,000 after purchasing an additional 649,536 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Harsco by 61.7% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,439,926 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,939,000 after purchasing an additional 930,927 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Harsco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,964,478 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,322,000 after purchasing an additional 15,150 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Harsco by 41.8% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,743,013 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $24,216,000 after purchasing an additional 513,544 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Harsco by 66.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,172,061 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,303,000 after buying an additional 467,643 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Harsco from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Argus cut shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Harsco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Harsco has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

About Harsco

Harsco Corporation provides industrial services and engineered products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Harsco Metals & Minerals, Harsco Industrial, and Harsco Rail. The Harsco Metals & Minerals segment provides on-site services of material logistics, product quality improvement, and resource recovery for iron, steel, and metals manufacturing; and value added environmental solutions for industrial co-products, as well as produces industrial abrasives and roofing granules.

Featured Article: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Harsco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harsco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.