Russell Investments Group Ltd. Buys 29,692 Shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,455 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,692 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 1.02% of Boot Barn worth $12,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $237,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 36,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 65,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,838,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Boot Barn by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 19,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $37.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Boot Barn from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.46.

In related news, insider John Hazen sold 752 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $31,772.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 26,935 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,212,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,421,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 175,605 shares of company stock worth $9,557,222 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT opened at $65.52 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $57.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.04. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.03 and a twelve month high of $69.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 53.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 3.07.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00. Boot Barn had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.57%. The firm had revenue of $302.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Boot Barn

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

