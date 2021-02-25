Russell Investments Group Ltd. Lowers Stock Holdings in frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of frontdoor, inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) by 6.4% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 270,757 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,652 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in frontdoor were worth $13,588,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of frontdoor by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the fourth quarter valued at about $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new position in shares of frontdoor during the third quarter valued at about $72,000.

Shares of FTDR opened at $54.00 on Thursday. frontdoor, inc. has a one year low of $30.06 and a one year high of $58.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.58.

frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. frontdoor had a net margin of 8.96% and a negative return on equity of 104.88%. Analysts anticipate that frontdoor, inc. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FTDR shares. Zacks Investment Research cut frontdoor from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on frontdoor from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on frontdoor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on frontdoor from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. frontdoor currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and central heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

