Russell Investments Group Ltd. Raises Stock Holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 74,274 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,783 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $14,486,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,746 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 61.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 191 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ODFL stock opened at $217.31 on Thursday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.80 and a 1-year high of $218.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. The company has a market capitalization of $25.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $199.15.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The transportation company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.04. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 20.47% and a net margin of 15.87%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 2nd. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $187.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $221.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $202.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $235.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $209.60.

Old Dominion Freight Line Company Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

