Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 10,086 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,875 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 10,086 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $13,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Tompkins Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5,607.3% during the 4th quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 12,556 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after acquiring an additional 12,336 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,149,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter worth approximately $499,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Jack Henry & Associates by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 13,688 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,217,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Thomas A. Wimsett acquired 8,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $156.35 per share, with a total value of $1,391,515.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,941 shares in the company, valued at $4,681,275.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JKHY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Compass Point raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. DA Davidson upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $154.00 to $182.00 in a report on Monday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded Jack Henry & Associates from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and increased their price target for the company from $133.00 to $165.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Friday, December 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $175.00.

JKHY opened at $151.64 on Thursday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.64 and a 12-month high of $200.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $153.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $160.00. The company has a market capitalization of $11.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 3.88 and a beta of 0.52.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The technology company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 19.59% and a net margin of 17.45%. The company had revenue of $422.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $432.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 3.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is an increase from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.56%.

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

