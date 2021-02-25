Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Trading Down 5.9%

Shares of Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBRA) were down 5.9% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.54 and last traded at $17.63. Approximately 2,641,212 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,437,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.74.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SBRA shares. JMP Securities raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Mizuho cut shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. TheStreet raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $19.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Sabra Health Care REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sabra Health Care REIT currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.08.

Get Sabra Health Care REIT alerts:

The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.24). Sabra Health Care REIT had a return on equity of 4.15% and a net margin of 23.42%. As a group, analysts expect that Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Sabra Health Care REIT’s payout ratio is 64.52%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,540 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.94% of the company’s stock.

About Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

As of September 30, 2020, Sabra's investment portfolio included 425 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 287 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 64 Senior Housing communities (ÂSenior Housing – LeasedÂ), (iii) 47 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (ÂSenior Housing – ManagedÂ) and (iv) 27 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one asset held for sale, one investment in a direct financing lease, 19 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) one construction loan and (iii) 17 other loans), six preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 158 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

Further Reading: What is intrinsic value?

Receive News & Ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabra Health Care REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.