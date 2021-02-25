SAF-Holland (ETR:SFQ) has been given a €22.00 ($25.88) target price by analysts at Hauck & AufhãUser in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Hauck & AufhãUser’s price target points to a potential upside of 74.88% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on SFQ. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.41) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Warburg Research set a €17.00 ($20.00) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on SAF-Holland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SAF-Holland presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €13.11 ($15.43).

ETR SFQ opened at €12.58 ($14.80) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of €11.61 and a 200-day moving average of €9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $571.13 million and a P/E ratio of 817.33. SAF-Holland has a 52 week low of €3.17 ($3.73) and a 52 week high of €12.74 ($14.99). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 137.37, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.25.

About SAF-Holland

SAF-Holland SA manufactures and supplies chassis-related systems and components for trucks, trailers, semi-trailers, buses, and recreational vehicles. It offers axle and suspension systems, fifth wheels, kingpins, and landing gears under the SAF, Holland, Neway, KLL, Corpco, V.Orlandi, and York brands.

