Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.23 EPS

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $1.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Safety Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.19% and a net margin of 13.57%.

Shares of SAFT stock traded up $3.45 during trading on Thursday, hitting $82.72. The company had a trading volume of 1,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,506. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $77.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.51. Safety Insurance Group has a one year low of $65.45 and a one year high of $93.60.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th.

About Safety Insurance Group

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

