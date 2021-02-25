Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned 0.23% of Sage Therapeutics worth $10,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in Sage Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $15,280,000. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Sage Therapeutics by 100.9% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 438,365 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $26,793,000 after buying an additional 220,127 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 145.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 302,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $18,471,000 after purchasing an additional 179,080 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $14,461,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 74.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 265,729 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $16,241,000 after purchasing an additional 113,109 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:SAGE opened at $85.04 on Thursday. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.01 and a 1-year high of $98.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.22 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.01.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 63.81% and a negative net margin of 7,706.84%. On average, analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered their price target on Sage Therapeutics from $100.00 to $93.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered Sage Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Guggenheim raised Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Sage Therapeutics from $81.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.05.

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

