Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saipem SpA (OTCMKTS:SAPMY) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

SAPMY has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Saipem in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Saipem from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Saipem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Saipem in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

Get Saipem alerts:

Shares of Saipem stock remained flat at $$6.20 during trading on Thursday. 17 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 631. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.61. Saipem has a one year low of $3.16 and a one year high of $7.82.

Saipem Company Profile

Saipem SpA engages in the engineering, drilling, and construction of projects in the energy and infrastructure sectors worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore Engineering & Construction (E&C), Onshore Engineering & Construction, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and XSIGHT.

Featured Story: Insider Trading – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.