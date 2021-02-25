Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) Shares Down 11.7%

Shares of Salem Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SALM) fell 11.7% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $2.18 and last traded at $2.50. 703,433 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 1,110,778 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.83.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

The company has a market capitalization of $70.17 million, a P/E ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SALM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Salem Media Group in the third quarter valued at about $46,000. KBC Group NV bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the third quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Barclays PLC bought a new position in Salem Media Group during the fourth quarter worth about $598,000. 8.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM)

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, Website, satellite services, and music networking to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

