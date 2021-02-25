salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Insider Parker Harris Sells 4,300 Shares

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $1,009,769.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,307,769.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Parker Harris also recently made the following trade(s):

Get salesforce.com alerts:

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.91, for a total value of $1,005,813.00.

On Tuesday, January 19th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.68, for a total value of $927,424.00.

On Tuesday, January 12th, Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of salesforce.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.92, for a total value of $928,456.00.

CRM stock opened at $240.47 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $229.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $237.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market cap of $220.03 billion, a PE ratio of 62.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. salesforce.com, inc. has a 1-year low of $115.29 and a 1-year high of $284.50.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.99. The firm had revenue of $5.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 99.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CRM. Piper Sandler cut salesforce.com from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $278.00 to $242.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho increased their target price on salesforce.com from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on salesforce.com from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Pritchard Capital cut salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Truist reissued a “buy” rating on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. salesforce.com currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $264.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 14.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 41,671,306 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $10,472,833,000 after acquiring an additional 5,236,449 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 226.0% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,547,826 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $197,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,766,248 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,886,700 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,090,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680,084 shares during the last quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter valued at about $326,716,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of salesforce.com by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 65,415,954 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $14,557,012,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,637 shares during the last quarter. 80.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Recommended Story: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.