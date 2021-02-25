Sally Beauty Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NYSE:SBH)

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) was the target of unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 2,368 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,269% compared to the typical volume of 173 put options.

Shares of NYSE:SBH opened at $16.70 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.92. Sally Beauty has a 1 year low of $6.28 and a 1 year high of $17.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.36, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.10.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $936.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $967.74 million. Sally Beauty had a negative return on equity of 535.36% and a net margin of 3.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will post 1.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Christian A. Brickman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.53 per share, for a total transaction of $145,300.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 461,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,700,306.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000.

Several research firms have recently commented on SBH. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Sally Beauty from $19.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. DA Davidson reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sally Beauty in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Sally Beauty from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sally Beauty has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.00.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc operates as a specialty retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. The company operates through two segments, Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment offers beauty products, including hair color and care, skin and nail care, styling tools, and other beauty products for retail customers, salons, and salon professionals.

