Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its position in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD) by 135.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,816 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,770 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LQD. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 346.5% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,490,429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $200,776,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,636 shares during the last quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 652.9% in the 4th quarter. American Family Insurance Mutual Holding Co now owns 1,303,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $180,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,130,463 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 33.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,759,530 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,026,000 after acquiring an additional 437,265 shares during the last quarter. Southern Farm Bureau Life Insurance acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,328,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 3,003,179 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $404,556,000 after acquiring an additional 253,179 shares during the last quarter. 85.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LQD stock traded down $1.63 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $131.01. The company had a trading volume of 1,446,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,910,264. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.95 and a fifty-two week high of $139.38. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.21 and its 200 day moving average is $136.31.

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile

iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.

