Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Buys 6,220 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY) by 805.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,992 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,220 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF were worth $930,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IWY. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 85.1% during the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,856,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,091,000 after buying an additional 1,313,215 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 886,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,640,000 after buying an additional 4,960 shares during the last quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 543,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,307,000 after buying an additional 2,966 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 437,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,050,000 after buying an additional 61,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 16.9% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 406,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,386,000 after buying an additional 58,865 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IWY traded down $4.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $130.89. 3,675 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 166,952. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $127.26. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $71.86 and a 12 month high of $139.93.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

