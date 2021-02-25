Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC decreased its position in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. (NYSE:RFI) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 144,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,398 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund makes up 1.2% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund were worth $1,916,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $105,000. Proequities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 51,860 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,182 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 380,553 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 88,149 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 241,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,465 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 414,445 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,944,000 after acquiring an additional 14,364 shares in the last quarter. 15.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund stock traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $14.10. 1,526 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 87,714. Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.01 and a 52 week high of $15.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.87.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 16th.

Cohen & Steers Total Return Realty Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts.

