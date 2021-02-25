Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Has $580,000 Holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NBH) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,126 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,535 shares during the quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,527,000. BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at about $1,083,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the third quarter valued at about $882,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund by 23.4% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 14,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $207,000.

Shares of NBH stock traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $16.23. 30 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,428. Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.15 and a 1-year high of $17.00.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.0624 per share. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th.

Neuberger Berman Municipal Fund Company Profile

Neuberger Berman Intermediate Municipal Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is co-managed by Neuberger Berman Management LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in municipal bonds which have income that is exempt from federal income tax and have remaining maturities of less than 15 years.

