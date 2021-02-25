Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Raises Stake in Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of Alerian MLP ETF (NYSEARCA:AMLP) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,886 shares during the period. Alerian MLP ETF makes up about 0.9% of Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Alerian MLP ETF were worth $1,336,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Unison Advisors LLC raised its stake in Alerian MLP ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 650,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $16,699,000 after purchasing an additional 36,978 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 83.5% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,725 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,695 shares during the period. G&S Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Alerian MLP ETF by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. G&S Capital LLC now owns 49,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 2,707 shares during the period. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new position in Alerian MLP ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000.

Shares of AMLP traded down $0.52 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 143,654 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,108,973. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.74. Alerian MLP ETF has a twelve month low of $12.05 and a twelve month high of $37.45.

Alerian MLP ETF Company Profile

ALERIAN MLP ETF seeks investment results that correspond (before fees and expenses) to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, the Alerian MLP Infrastructure Index (the Index). The Index is a rules based, modified capitalization weighted, float adjusted index intended to give investors a means of tracking the overall performance of the United States energy infrastructure Master Limited Partnership (MLP) asset class.

