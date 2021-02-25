Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,320 Shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lessened its position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust (NYSE:MAV) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,320 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 131,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 169.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,359,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,844,000 after buying an additional 854,278 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $215,000. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,055,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,523,000 after buying an additional 149,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust by 27.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 18,626 shares during the last quarter.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd.

NYSE:MAV traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.38. The stock had a trading volume of 500 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,952. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $12.14. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.35.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be paid a $0.0525 dividend. This is an increase from Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th.

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust Profile

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

