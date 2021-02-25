Samalin Investment Counsel LLC Sells 2,333 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lowered its stake in shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA) by 60.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,544 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 70.2% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 853,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $237,102,000 after purchasing an additional 352,270 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 4.5% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 821,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $227,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,728 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Money Management Inc. now owns 217,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $66,485,000 after purchasing an additional 49,842 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 135.8% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 190,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,244,000 after purchasing an additional 109,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 184,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $51,261,000 after buying an additional 1,849 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA DIA traded down $4.37 on Thursday, hitting $315.16. 1,127,992 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,249,712. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $298.18. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a 52-week low of $182.10 and a 52-week high of $320.04.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

