Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) Sets New 52-Week High at $158.87

Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $158.87 and last traded at $155.54, with a volume of 1493 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $152.17.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $132.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $173.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Stephens cut Sanderson Farms from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Sanderson Farms from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $139.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.22.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.77, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $140.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $130.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $1.14. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.11 million. Sanderson Farms had a net margin of 0.79% and a negative return on equity of 0.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.95) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 1st. Sanderson Farms’s payout ratio is presently -429.27%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sanderson Farms during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Sanderson Farms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. 85.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanderson Farms Company Profile (NASDAQ:SAFM)

Sanderson Farms, Inc, an integrated poultry processing company, produces, processes, markets, and distributes fresh, frozen, and prepared chicken products in the United States. The company sells ice-packed, chill-packed, bulk-packed, and frozen chicken primarily under the Sanderson Farms brand name to retailers, distributors, and casual dining operators in the southeastern, southwestern, northeastern, and western United States, as well as to customers who resell frozen chicken into export markets.

