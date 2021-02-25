Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.11), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 51.51% and a negative return on equity of 16.32%.

SGMO traded down $1.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,515,606. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $4.81 and a 52-week high of $19.43. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.30. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.07 and a beta of 1.97.

SGMO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 target price on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Sangamo Therapeutics from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.80.

In other Sangamo Therapeutics news, EVP Rolf Andrew Ramelmeier sold 3,331 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.13, for a total value of $60,391.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Saira Ramasastry sold 10,000 shares of Sangamo Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.27, for a total value of $132,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on translating science into genomic medicines that transform patients' lives using platform technologies in gene therapy, cell therapy, genome editing, and genome regulation. The company's zinc finger proteins (ZFPs) could be engineered to make zinc finger nucleases (ZFNs), proteins that could be used to modify DNA sequences by adding or knocking out specific genes or genome editing; and ZFP transcription factors (ZFP TFs) proteins that can be used to increase or decrease gene expression.

