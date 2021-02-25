Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) Shares Bought by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE raised its position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 114.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics were worth $890,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRPT. Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 270.9% during the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $76,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 576 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $98,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SRPT. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $204.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $143.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Sarepta Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $96.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Sarepta Therapeutics from $156.00 to $73.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Sarepta Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.38.

In related news, insider Joseph Bratica sold 1,115 shares of Sarepta Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $183,975.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 9,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,527,075. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 5.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SRPT opened at $84.29 on Thursday. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $77.01 and a fifty-two week high of $181.83. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $93.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.92. The company has a quick ratio of 5.56, a current ratio of 6.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market cap of $6.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 2.01.

Sarepta Therapeutics Company Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of RNA-targeted therapeutics, gene therapy, and other genetic therapeutic modalities approaches for the treatment of rare diseases. The company offers EXONDYS 51 injection to treat duchenne muscular dystrophy (DMD) in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 51 skipping; and VYONDYS 53 for the treatment of DMD in patients who have a confirmed mutation of the DMD gene that is amenable to exon 53 skipping.

