Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SARTF) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th.

Get Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

OTCMKTS:SARTF traded up $10.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $494.00. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 90. The firm has a market cap of $16.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.06 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a one year low of $214.10 and a one year high of $550.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $446.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $386.28.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft supplies pharmaceutical and laboratory equipment worldwide. It operates in two divisions, Bioprocess Solutions, and Lab Products & Services. The company offers live cell analysis system, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; cell culture media, including antibody and recombinant protein, viral vaccines, and regenerative medicine media; and multi-parallel, single-use, benchtop, stainless steel, microbial, and cell culture bioreactors, as well as cell culture expansion systems and software applications for bioreactors.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.