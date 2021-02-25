SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) PT Raised to $310.00

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) had its target price upped by Barclays from $305.00 to $310.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 23.75% from the stock’s current price.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $309.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of SBA Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $305.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $366.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.46.

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $250.51 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $27.84 billion, a PE ratio of -1,669.96 and a beta of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $267.59 and a 200 day moving average of $290.30. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $536.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $530.25 million. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SBA Communications will post 8.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its position in SBA Communications by 20.0% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,047,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,710,000 after buying an additional 174,568 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund lifted its position in SBA Communications by 14.2% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in SBA Communications by 8.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 124,685 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $39,649,000 after buying an additional 9,886 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 98,690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,843,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its position in SBA Communications by 1.5% in the third quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 25,392 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

