Schaffer Co. Limited Declares Interim Dividend of $0.45 (ASX:SFC)

Schaffer Co. Limited (ASX:SFC) declared a interim dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Thursday, March 11th. This represents a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 3rd.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is A$10.55.

In related news, insider David Schwartz purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$17.98 ($12.84) per share, with a total value of A$53,940.00 ($38,528.57).

Schaffer Company Profile

Schaffer Corporation Limited, a diversified industrial company, manufactures and sells automotive leather and building materials primarily in Australia, Asia, and Europe. The company's Automotive Leather segment manufactures and supplies leather to automotive manufacturers in the automotive industry.

