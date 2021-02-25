Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at UBS Group

UBS Group began coverage on shares of Schibsted ASA (OTCMKTS:SBSNF) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays initiated coverage on Schibsted ASA in a research note on Monday. They issued an overweight rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:SBSNF opened at $41.35 on Wednesday. Schibsted ASA has a 1-year low of $17.98 and a 1-year high of $42.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.66.

Schibsted ASA Company Profile

Schibsted ASA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company. The company operates through Marketplaces, Publishing, and Growth segments. It operates online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers; offers online classifieds services; and publishes printed and online newspapers, and subscription-based newspapers.

