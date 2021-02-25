Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) (EPA:SU) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is €117.75 ($138.53).

A number of research analysts have commented on SU shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €120.00 ($141.18) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €130.00 ($152.94) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. UBS Group set a €143.00 ($168.24) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) in a report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €102.00 ($120.00) target price on Schneider Electric S.E. (SU.PA) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th.

SU opened at €123.60 ($145.41) on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €125.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €114.17. Schneider Electric S.E. has a one year low of €64.88 ($76.33) and a one year high of €76.34 ($89.81).

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. It offers busway and cable management products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, fuse and safety switches, motor starters and protection components, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, surge protection and power conditioning products, and switchboards and enclosures.

