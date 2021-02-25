Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) Shares Purchased by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 49.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,470 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,623 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF makes up 0.4% of Summit Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHV. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,731,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 82,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,317,000 after purchasing an additional 3,892 shares during the period. Finally, Gunma Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,758,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHV traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $63.19. The stock had a trading volume of 8,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 515,062. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $37.79 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $61.26 and a 200-day moving average of $56.67.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

