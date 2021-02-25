Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) Shares Acquired by Matrix Trust Co

Matrix Trust Co increased its holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH) by 1.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,407,892 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,541 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF comprises approximately 15.0% of Matrix Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Matrix Trust Co’s holdings in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF were worth $53,458,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $155,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 13.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 7,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 898 shares during the last quarter. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $861,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $213,000.

Shares of SCHH stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.44. 3,155 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 547,714. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $26.31 and a 12 month high of $47.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $38.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.17.

