SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) Receives $17.05 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SciPlay Co. (NASDAQ:SCPL) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

SCPL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 price objective on shares of SciPlay in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised SciPlay from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded SciPlay from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut SciPlay from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on SciPlay from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd.

Shares of SciPlay stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $18.94. 7,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 728,520. SciPlay has a 12 month low of $5.82 and a 12 month high of $21.74. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $15.25.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in SciPlay by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027,542 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after purchasing an additional 344,512 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 319,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC grew its position in SciPlay by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,237,000 after purchasing an additional 256,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.94% of the company’s stock.

SciPlay Company Profile

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

