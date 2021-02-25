SciPlay (SCPL) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

SciPlay (NASDAQ: SCPL) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

2/22/2021 – SciPlay had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Wedbush. They now have a $22.50 price target on the stock.

2/18/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $20.00 to $23.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/17/2021 – SciPlay was downgraded by analysts at Bank of America Co. from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $17.00.

2/8/2021 – SciPlay had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $18.00 to $20.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2021 – SciPlay was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SciPlay Corporation is a developer and publisher of digital games on mobile and Web platforms. The Company offers games which includes social casino games Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino and Quick Hit Slots and casual games MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown and 88 Fortunes Slots. SciPlay Corporation is based in Las Vegas, Nevada. “

Shares of NASDAQ:SCPL opened at $19.47 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.46. SciPlay Co. has a 52-week low of $5.82 and a 52-week high of $21.74.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in SciPlay by 269.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,409,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,516,000 after buying an additional 1,027,542 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 624,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,126,000 after buying an additional 422,046 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 208.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 509,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,062,000 after buying an additional 344,512 shares during the period. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 55.4% in the 3rd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 895,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,517,000 after buying an additional 319,025 shares during the period. Finally, SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of SciPlay by 75.7% in the 4th quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 594,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after buying an additional 256,259 shares during the period. 15.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SciPlay Corporation develops and publishes digital games on mobile and Web platforms worldwide. The company offers seven games, which include social casino games, such as Jackpot Party Casino, Gold Fish Casino, Hot Shot Casino, and Quick Hit Slots, as well as casual games comprising MONOPOLY Slots, Bingo Showdown, and 88 Fortunes Slots.

