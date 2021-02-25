Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

Scor (OTCMKTS:SCRYY) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.04, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Scor had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 2.53%.

SCRYY stock traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.36. 1,226 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,678. The company has a market capitalization of $6.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.39. Scor has a fifty-two week low of $1.63 and a fifty-two week high of $3.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.00.

SCRYY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Scor in a report on Monday, November 30th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Scor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of Scor to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Commerzbank downgraded shares of Scor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

SCOR SE provides life and non-life reinsurance products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, Latin America, and Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, SCOR Global P&C and SCOR Global Life. The SCOR Global P&C segment offers reinsurance products in the areas of property, motors, casualty treaties, credit and surety, decennial insurance, aviation, marine, engineering, and agricultural risks; specialties insurance products, including business solutions, political and credit risks, cyber, and environmental impairment liability; and business ventures and partnerships.

