Scotiabank Analysts Give GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) a C$54.00 Price Target

Scotiabank set a C$54.00 price objective on GDI Integrated Facility Services (TSE:GDI) in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$45.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$41.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of GDI Integrated Facility Services from C$46.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th.

TSE:GDI opened at C$43.60 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$990.59 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$43.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$40.64. GDI Integrated Facility Services has a twelve month low of C$24.19 and a twelve month high of C$47.50.

About GDI Integrated Facility Services

GDI Integrated Facility Services Inc operates in the outsourced facility services industry. The company operates through Janitorial Canada, Janitorial USA, and Technical services segments. It offers janitorial services, such as floor cleaning and finishing, window washing, furniture polishing, and carpet cleaning and dusting, as well as other building services, including lawn maintenance, snow removal, and other.

