Scotiabank Increases Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) Price Target to $7.50

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (OTCMKTS:CGIFF) had its price objective upped by Scotiabank from $6.00 to $7.50 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Scotiabank’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 34.17% from the stock’s previous close.

CGIFF has been the topic of a number of other reports. Raymond James raised shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. CIBC raised Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. TD Securities cut their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $5.50 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from $6.50 to $6.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.85.

Shares of OTCMKTS CGIFF traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $5.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,280 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,805. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a one year low of $2.28 and a one year high of $6.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.31.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund Company Profile

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products and Performance chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions and Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra-pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

