Scotiabank Increases Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Price Target to $15.00

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) had its target price upped by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $15.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

LUNMF has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a buy rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from $12.00 to $13.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $10.77.

LUNMF stock opened at $12.09 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 60.45 and a beta of 1.85. Lundin Mining has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $12.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.57.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Chile, Brazil, the United States, Portugal, and Sweden. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

