Scotiabank Raises Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) Price Target to $14.75

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:DREUF) had its price target increased by Scotiabank from $14.00 to $14.75 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on DREUF. TD Securities lifted their target price on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $13.50 to $14.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. CIBC boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.25 to $14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust from $14.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $14.54.

Shares of DREUF stock opened at $10.30 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.36. Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52 week low of $5.00 and a 52 week high of $10.56.

Dream Industrial Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. As at September 30, 2020, Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 266 industrial properties comprising approximately 26.6 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across North America and a growing presence in strong European industrial markets.

