Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) Shares Purchased by Van ECK Associates Corp

Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 730,418 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after buying an additional 19,717 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp’s holdings in SEA were worth $145,390,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in SEA by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 142,163 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock valued at $28,297,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares in the last quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 69.5% during the fourth quarter. Rovida Advisors Inc. now owns 515,000 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $102,305,000 after purchasing an additional 211,100 shares during the period. Menard Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Menard Financial Group LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Flossbach Von Storch AG raised its holdings in shares of SEA by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 42,500 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $8,460,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Finally, AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. 74.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SE shares. Cowen increased their target price on shares of SEA from $225.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $168.00 to $198.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $166.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of SEA from $150.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of SEA in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. SEA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $189.75.

Shares of SE traded down $6.29 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $241.75. The stock had a trading volume of 126,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,797,626. Sea Limited has a fifty-two week low of $35.61 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.47. The firm has a market cap of $79.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.37 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49.

Sea Limited engages in the digital entertainment, e-commerce, and digital financial service businesses in Southeast Asia, Latin America, rest of Asia, and internationally. It provides Garena digital entertainment platform for users to access mobile and PC online games, as well as eSports operations; and access to other entertainment content, such as livestreaming of gameplay and social features , such as user chat and online forums.

