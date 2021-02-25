SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF (NYSEARCA:TAN) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Solar ETF were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Solar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Solar ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:TAN opened at $103.34 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.61. Invesco Solar ETF has a one year low of $21.14 and a one year high of $125.98.

Invesco Solar ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim Solar ETF, formerly Claymore/MAC Global Solar Energy Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance of an equity index called the MAC Global Solar Energy Index (the Index). The Index consists of approximately 25 stocks selected based on the relative importance of solar power within the Company’s business model, as determined by MAC Indexing LLC (the Index Provider).

