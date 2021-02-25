SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stock Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $532,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 12.2% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.9% in the third quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 8,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 11,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in Fastenal by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 9,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Fastenal by 31.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.13% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael John Dolan bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $47.31 per share, with a total value of $118,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $591,375. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Daniel L. Johnson bought 1,080 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $46.50 per share, with a total value of $50,220.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 5,950 shares of company stock valued at $282,412 over the last ninety days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FAST. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fastenal from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.30.

Shares of FAST opened at $46.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 2.16. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.23. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $51.89. The stock has a market cap of $26.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 1.21.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.12% and a return on equity of 30.63%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 2nd. Fastenal’s payout ratio is presently 81.16%.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, North America, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

